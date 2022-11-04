Vote Blue & You Can Collapse Like California Too

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Sam and Thomas discuss the 2022 Election, California Politics, Newsom, COVID Amnesty, Homelessness, Drugs, Collapse of the Golden State and much more…
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Sources:
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/what-kind-of-person-is-that-hillary-clinton-seethes-over-kari-lake-making-fun-of-paul-pelosi-attack-in-scorching-cnn-hit/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/2022-generic-congressional-vote-7361.html
https://abc7.com/elon-musk-covid-tests-tweet-coronavirus-test/7935075/
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1588226109669154817
https://twitter.com/icloudmonika/status/1588243044356493312/photo/1
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1588248276213501953/photo/1
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1588248203857522688/photo/1
https://twitter.com/KevinForBOS/status/1561725404028604416
https://twitter.com/KevinForBOS/status/1588179932475031552
https://twitter.com/KevinForBOS/status/1587580220688592897
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1588044447043854336/photo/1
https://twitter.com/KevinForBOS/status/1587861622457974784
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1588044742373228544/photo/1
https://twitter.com/KikiwahT/status/1588280475680145408/photo/1
https://twitter.com/KevinForBOS/status/1587498505446207488
https://twitter.com/KevinForBOS/status/1587081439929020416/photo/1
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=california+vaccine+lottery&iax=images&ia=images
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1588210429452427269
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1586088236262117376