Vote Blue & You Can Collapse Like California Too
Weaponized News
Published 20 days ago |

Sam and Thomas discuss the 2022 Election, California Politics, Newsom, COVID Amnesty, Homelessness, Drugs, Collapse of the Golden State and much more…

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Keywords
drugshomelessnesscalifornia politicsnewsom2022 electioncovid amnestycollapse of the golden state

