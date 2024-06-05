BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bro Sanchez Proves Flat Earth To Globe Fools Tricked
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
42 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 11 months ago

so this was a really good livestream that i got to be a part of where you can see and hear me throughout video but reason his videos start a few minutes before talks is he's allowing everyone he can to come on and join when has typically 1,000 live viewers


What NASA has done us spent billions of our $ to give us CGI that still isn't believable even when you look at it hypothetically they have never given us proof that the we world is what they say it is, which is why we have to laugh our asses off at yall Globe Fools Tricked when we done the research trying to educate your dumb asses bout the truth

Keywords
evilhelloccultearthsataniccrazywhodemonicdevilallsoulnutsinsaneritualsbogussicktoforcessoldbrotheirartistseverpracticessanchez
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy