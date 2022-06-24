Kharkiv hit by renewed Russian shelling

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The Guardian.Jun 22, 2022 Russian forces pounded Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and surrounding countryside with rockets, killing at least 15 people, in what Kyiv called a bid to force it to pull resources from the main battlefield to protect civilians from attack.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8-xJEqiaK0