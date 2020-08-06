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G. Edward Griffin: The COVID/U.N. Takeover, BLM/Antifa Revolution & the Way Forward
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130 views • August 06, 2020
G. Edward Griffin examines how COVID-19 is being used as a pretext to strip away freedoms and move us toward supranational government. He comments on the Marxist revolutionary movement of BLM and Antifa in America, something which he predicted in detail in a 1969 lecture titled "More Deadly Than War." He assesses the grim and "Pessimistic Scenario" we are moving toward and considers we are truly in a "life and death" situation. Nevertheless, with great cheer he inspires and urges people to continue fighting tyranny.
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Show Notes
The UN: An International Coalition Government - G. Edward Griffin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tc1ZjS4vfNM
More Deadly Than War – A Lecture by G. Edward Griffin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOa1foc5IXI
"Deception Was My Job" or "Soviet Subversion of the Free World Press" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFfrWKHB1Gc
Websites
Red Pill University https://redpilluniversity.org
Red Pill Expo https://redpillexpo.org
Need to Know News https://needtoknow.news
Reality Zone https://realityzone.com
Freedom Force International https://freedomforceinternational.org
Twitter https://www.twitter.cim//GEdward_Griffin
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GriffinGEdward
(BOOK) The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve https://realityzone.com/product/creature-from-jekyll-island-hardbound
About G. Edward Griffin
G. EDWARD GRIFFIN is a writer, documentary film producer, and Founder of Freedom Force International. Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is well known because of his talent for researching difficult topics and presenting them in clear terms that all can understand.
He has dealt with such diverse subjects as archaeology and ancient Earth history, the Federal Reserve System and international banking, terrorism, internal subversion, the history of taxation, U.S. foreign policy, the science and politics of cancer therapy, the Supreme Court, and the United Nations.
His better-known works include The Creature from Jekyll Island, World without Cancer, The Discovery of Noah’s Ark, Moles in High Places, The Open Gates of Troy, No Place to Hide, The Capitalist Conspiracy, More Deadly than War, The Grand Design, The Great Prison Break, and The Fearful Master.
Ed is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he majored in speech and communications. He is a recipient of the coveted Telly Award for excellence in television production, the creator of the Reality Zone Audio Archives, Publisher of Need to Know News, and is President of American Media, a publishing and video production company in Southern California.
He has served on the board of directors of The National Health Federation and The International Association of Cancer Victors and Friends and is Founder and President of The Cancer Cure Foundation. He is the Founder of Freedom Force International and creator of Red Pill University, Red-Pill Expos, and Rabbit-Hole Expeditions. The mission of these Red-Pill and Rabbit-Hole endeavors is far more serious than they may sound. It is to popularize a global coalition for the victory of individualism over collectivism and liberty over tyranny.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
The UN: An International Coalition Government - G. Edward Griffin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tc1ZjS4vfNM
More Deadly Than War – A Lecture by G. Edward Griffin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOa1foc5IXI
"Deception Was My Job" or "Soviet Subversion of the Free World Press" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFfrWKHB1Gc
Websites
Red Pill University https://redpilluniversity.org
Red Pill Expo https://redpillexpo.org
Need to Know News https://needtoknow.news
Reality Zone https://realityzone.com
Freedom Force International https://freedomforceinternational.org
Twitter https://www.twitter.cim//GEdward_Griffin
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GriffinGEdward
(BOOK) The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve https://realityzone.com/product/creature-from-jekyll-island-hardbound
About G. Edward Griffin
G. EDWARD GRIFFIN is a writer, documentary film producer, and Founder of Freedom Force International. Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is well known because of his talent for researching difficult topics and presenting them in clear terms that all can understand.
He has dealt with such diverse subjects as archaeology and ancient Earth history, the Federal Reserve System and international banking, terrorism, internal subversion, the history of taxation, U.S. foreign policy, the science and politics of cancer therapy, the Supreme Court, and the United Nations.
His better-known works include The Creature from Jekyll Island, World without Cancer, The Discovery of Noah’s Ark, Moles in High Places, The Open Gates of Troy, No Place to Hide, The Capitalist Conspiracy, More Deadly than War, The Grand Design, The Great Prison Break, and The Fearful Master.
Ed is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he majored in speech and communications. He is a recipient of the coveted Telly Award for excellence in television production, the creator of the Reality Zone Audio Archives, Publisher of Need to Know News, and is President of American Media, a publishing and video production company in Southern California.
He has served on the board of directors of The National Health Federation and The International Association of Cancer Victors and Friends and is Founder and President of The Cancer Cure Foundation. He is the Founder of Freedom Force International and creator of Red Pill University, Red-Pill Expos, and Rabbit-Hole Expeditions. The mission of these Red-Pill and Rabbit-Hole endeavors is far more serious than they may sound. It is to popularize a global coalition for the victory of individualism over collectivism and liberty over tyranny.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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