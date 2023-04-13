Trump Sues Former Lawyer Michael Cohen For $500 Million

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed a federal lawsuit against @realDonaldTrump’s former lawyer #MichaelCohen.
The team alleges that Cohen breached his attorney-client relationship by spreading falsehoods about the former president.
ntd.nyc/TrumpSuesCohen
Trump is alleging a breach of attorney-client relationship and unjust enrichment in his lawsuit, according to Fox News.
“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by [Cohen] has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left [Trump] with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action,” the lawsuit states, adding that Trump has “suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result of [Cohen’s] breaches.” – lawsuit said according to Fox.
According to Fox News, the lawsuit has nothing to do with Manhattan DA Bragg’s case.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.