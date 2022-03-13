Digital ID / Cashless Society. Not Just In Your Hand But In Your Hand. Mark Of The Beast

Digital ID/Cashless society rapped up in one. Want to see the mark of the beast come alive; not just in your hand but in your hand. This will give you an idea but forget the phone aspect.



You become truly a Global Citizen. Total control of your everyday lives. The devil wants to be God in man. Think omnipresent, omniscient and omnipotent. Know where you are, know everything about you and control you.



The love of money is the root of all evil. Try to protest or disagree with what you are told to believe or do: Access Denied.