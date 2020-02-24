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My Hunger Strike to Confront the Climate Emergency 2019
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2 views • February 24, 2020
I recently participated in a hunger strike, organized by extinction rebellion, to address the global climate emergency and to urge politicians in Australia to treat climate change as the emergency that it is, so that we can cease our destruction of the planet. This video serves as a introduction to a playlist of 5 videos that I recorded during the hunger strike in Melbourne, Australia.
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