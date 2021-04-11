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The Immune System & Vaccines (Part Two) | Dr. Sam Bailey
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43 views • April 11, 2021
Do vaccines affect the immune system balance?
References:
Vaccines: truth, lies and controversy - Peter Gøtzsche:
https://www.bookbeat.de/buch/vaccines-truth-lies-and-controversy-272329
Th1 and Th2 responses: what are they? - BMJ 12 Aug 200:
https://www.bmj.com/content/321/7258/424.1
The Guardian, 4 May 2019 - Matt Hancock on compulsory vaccinations:
https://web.archive.org/web/20190505015406/https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/may/04/matt-hancock-wont-rule-out-compulsory-vaccinations
Ten Great Public Health Achievements -- United States, 1900-1999:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00056796.htm
Benefits from Immunization During the Vaccines for Children Program Era — United States, 1994–2013:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4584777/#b5-352-355
Expert Report: Effect of DTP Vaccines on Mortality in Children in Low-Income Countries:
https://vaccinescience.org/expert-report-effect-of-dtp-vaccines-on-mortality-in-children-in-low-income-countries/
Russell Conjugation - Eric Weinstein:
https://www.edge.org/response-detail/27181
Child mortality after high-titre measles vaccines: prospective study in Senegal:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PII0140-6736(91)91771-L/fulltext
Increased Risk of Noninfluenza Respiratory Virus Infections Associated With Receipt of Inactivated Influenza Vaccine:
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/54/12/1778/455098
Childhood immunization and atopic disease into middle‐age — a prospective cohort study:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1399-3038.2009.00950.x
Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341706986_Analysis_of_health_outcomes_in_vaccinated_and_unvaccinated_children_Developmental_delays_asthma_ear_infections_and_gastrointestinal_disorders
World Allergy Organisation - White Book:
https://www.worldallergy.org/UserFiles/file/WAO-White-Book-on-Allergy_web.pdf
I
s the Global Rise of Asthma an Early Impact of Anthropogenic Climate Change?:
https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/ehp.7724
By: Dr. Sam Bailey
Original url:
https://open.lbry.com/@drsambailey:c/629b035df9584e89a1ce4f35b27d087d-Odysee%2BExclusive%2BImmune%2BSystem%2B-%2BVaccines%2BPart%2B2:d
Please support Sam's channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave Sam a tip! ▶
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
References:
Vaccines: truth, lies and controversy - Peter Gøtzsche:
https://www.bookbeat.de/buch/vaccines-truth-lies-and-controversy-272329
Th1 and Th2 responses: what are they? - BMJ 12 Aug 200:
https://www.bmj.com/content/321/7258/424.1
The Guardian, 4 May 2019 - Matt Hancock on compulsory vaccinations:
https://web.archive.org/web/20190505015406/https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/may/04/matt-hancock-wont-rule-out-compulsory-vaccinations
Ten Great Public Health Achievements -- United States, 1900-1999:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00056796.htm
Benefits from Immunization During the Vaccines for Children Program Era — United States, 1994–2013:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4584777/#b5-352-355
Expert Report: Effect of DTP Vaccines on Mortality in Children in Low-Income Countries:
https://vaccinescience.org/expert-report-effect-of-dtp-vaccines-on-mortality-in-children-in-low-income-countries/
Russell Conjugation - Eric Weinstein:
https://www.edge.org/response-detail/27181
Child mortality after high-titre measles vaccines: prospective study in Senegal:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PII0140-6736(91)91771-L/fulltext
Increased Risk of Noninfluenza Respiratory Virus Infections Associated With Receipt of Inactivated Influenza Vaccine:
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/54/12/1778/455098
Childhood immunization and atopic disease into middle‐age — a prospective cohort study:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1399-3038.2009.00950.x
Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341706986_Analysis_of_health_outcomes_in_vaccinated_and_unvaccinated_children_Developmental_delays_asthma_ear_infections_and_gastrointestinal_disorders
World Allergy Organisation - White Book:
https://www.worldallergy.org/UserFiles/file/WAO-White-Book-on-Allergy_web.pdf
I
s the Global Rise of Asthma an Early Impact of Anthropogenic Climate Change?:
https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/ehp.7724
By: Dr. Sam Bailey
Original url:
https://open.lbry.com/@drsambailey:c/629b035df9584e89a1ce4f35b27d087d-Odysee%2BExclusive%2BImmune%2BSystem%2B-%2BVaccines%2BPart%2B2:d
Please support Sam's channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave Sam a tip! ▶
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
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