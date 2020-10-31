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insiders in the Intelligence Community got caught on a Zoom Call planning an overthrow of Washington, DC & other cities
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215 views • October 31, 2020
insiders in the Intelligence Community got caught on a Zoom Call planning an overthrow of Washington, DC & other cities
another great investigative video from @Millie__Weaver
Leftist protest groups plot election day coup aided by the Democrat Party, Federal employees and Intelligence contractors.
They plan to shut down & take over Washington D.C. starting Nov. 4th until inauguration day to force Trump out of the White House.
Millie Weaver youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCglVbeKF9JGMCt-RTUAW_TQ
another great investigative video from @Millie__Weaver
Leftist protest groups plot election day coup aided by the Democrat Party, Federal employees and Intelligence contractors.
They plan to shut down & take over Washington D.C. starting Nov. 4th until inauguration day to force Trump out of the White House.
Millie Weaver youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCglVbeKF9JGMCt-RTUAW_TQ
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