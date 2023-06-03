Create New Account
EPOCH TV | States Join Forces to Sue Biden Admin Over Border; Target Gets Downgraded
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp:

States Join Forces to Sue Biden Admin Over Border; Target Gets Downgraded


Attorney Generals in 18 states are joining together in a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the border crisis. This takes place as even many Democrat majority states, including California and New York, say they’re reaching a breaking point from mass illegal immigration.


Meanwhile, the conservative protests against woke companies is taking its toll. The value of Target has now been downgraded. This could signal that the boycotts have cut into the incentives from ESG investment firms.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.


🔵 Watch the full episode 👉https://ept.ms/18StateLawsuit_YT

