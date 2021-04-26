© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leuren Moret- Radiation Projects, Military Prostitutes, Scientific&Medical Mafia Killing
Follow
2
Share
Report
88 views • April 26, 2021
I found this in the creative commons on youtube and found this very interesting and wanted to share,
You can decide if this is worth researching yourself. I am for Humanity and all other living things on our great Mother Earth. I Suspect crimes are occurring against humanity and all other living things with nuclear power production,weapons, waste, meltdowns, etc. Our beautiful planet is dying, without our planet all life will die.
Please rate,comment and SHARE with all you care about and if you like this video please subscribe to keep updated. PEACE AND LUV TO ALL!
http://ecologynews.com
You can decide if this is worth researching yourself. I am for Humanity and all other living things on our great Mother Earth. I Suspect crimes are occurring against humanity and all other living things with nuclear power production,weapons, waste, meltdowns, etc. Our beautiful planet is dying, without our planet all life will die.
Please rate,comment and SHARE with all you care about and if you like this video please subscribe to keep updated. PEACE AND LUV TO ALL!
http://ecologynews.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.