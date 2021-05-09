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Dream: Mark of the Beast in Water Supply, Electricity Going Down, Prepare Now!
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193 views • May 09, 2021
Original Video posted on March 18 2021 is Here
https://youtu.be/zuv7uebOdPc
Original video description
‼️⚠️ I need to tell you all this, and please remember this moving forward: When YouTube took down my coronavirus vaccine video they did not tell me exactly why they took it down. Therefore, I’m not 100% sure how to address prophetic insight regarding the vaccine. Because of this, I have worded the vaccine as the Mark of the Beast instead of saying “vaccine 💉.” However, you need to know that in my latest dream, the Lord instructed me to say “Mark of the Beast” instead of vaccine💯✅. In that dream, I was clearly shown vials of the vaccine. What I’m trying to say is the Lord confirmed 100% that the jab is the MOTB, and He wanted me to word it “Mark of the beast.” Do not trust anything with RFID chips in it. Nanobots are tiny RFID chips. Keep what I have said in mind because I will not be able to word things clearly due to the sanctions placed by YouTube.
Also, for those of you who saw that video YouTube took down before they took it down, you know that the things that I saw in my dream were confirmations of things I shared in that video of other people’s prophetic dreams. Lastly, I saw the Mark of the Beast being put into water; my youngest daughter also saw toxic poison on lipstick. They want these things to go into people’s mouth. Women tend to lick their lips when they’re wearing lipstick.
⚠️⚠️⚠️ NOTE: I will not argue with anyone regarding this matter. I know what the Lord showed me and that is final.‼️💯 Do not disregard the warnings from the Lord🙏🏽.ADDITIONAL RELATED VIDEOS:
1.) Dream: Aliens (Demons in Human Form) Replacing Humans; How to Keep Your Soul; Clones: https://youtu.be/D60M9F372tE
2.) Dream: Sharia Law on American Soil - Over 2 MILLION Will Die - TOTALITARIAN SOCIETY; Book: https://youtu.be/R5fW9qGyv98
3.) Dream: Demons in Human Form Leading to Totalitarian Society, & Explanation; Clones: https://youtu.be/Iyt3ciIMQ7o
4.) Dream: Totalitarian Society after Military Invasion; Demons in Human Form, Black Eyes; Clones: https://youtu.be/A3AvjZCtLxo
5.) 9yr old Rapture Dream, 144,000 Multi-Dimensional Work, & Seeing Dad & Brother in Heaven - Part 1: https://youtu.be/4aodZrKVzi8
6.) 9yr old Dream: Pestilence, Acid Rain; FEMA; No Internet; Electricity Shortage - Part 2: https://youtu.be/i9kWOxwsb6Q
7.) 9yr old Dream: Endtime New Currency & More - Part 3: https://youtu.be/FuUO_qHl2mc
8.) 9yr old Dream: EMP, Toxic Air (Radiation), Brainiac Animals - Part 4: https://youtu.be/SdJbDvRrB4k
9.) 9yr old Dream & More: Superpowers & Explosive Info on Animal Attacks; 144,000 - Part 5: https://youtu.be/DB-Y7MScL0w
10.) SHARE‼ URGENT WARNING! 9yr old Vision: Black Goo Put in Lipstick!: https://youtu.be/BpE7ZfcTWKY
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/zuv7uebOdPc
Original video description
‼️⚠️ I need to tell you all this, and please remember this moving forward: When YouTube took down my coronavirus vaccine video they did not tell me exactly why they took it down. Therefore, I’m not 100% sure how to address prophetic insight regarding the vaccine. Because of this, I have worded the vaccine as the Mark of the Beast instead of saying “vaccine 💉.” However, you need to know that in my latest dream, the Lord instructed me to say “Mark of the Beast” instead of vaccine💯✅. In that dream, I was clearly shown vials of the vaccine. What I’m trying to say is the Lord confirmed 100% that the jab is the MOTB, and He wanted me to word it “Mark of the beast.” Do not trust anything with RFID chips in it. Nanobots are tiny RFID chips. Keep what I have said in mind because I will not be able to word things clearly due to the sanctions placed by YouTube.
Also, for those of you who saw that video YouTube took down before they took it down, you know that the things that I saw in my dream were confirmations of things I shared in that video of other people’s prophetic dreams. Lastly, I saw the Mark of the Beast being put into water; my youngest daughter also saw toxic poison on lipstick. They want these things to go into people’s mouth. Women tend to lick their lips when they’re wearing lipstick.
⚠️⚠️⚠️ NOTE: I will not argue with anyone regarding this matter. I know what the Lord showed me and that is final.‼️💯 Do not disregard the warnings from the Lord🙏🏽.ADDITIONAL RELATED VIDEOS:
1.) Dream: Aliens (Demons in Human Form) Replacing Humans; How to Keep Your Soul; Clones: https://youtu.be/D60M9F372tE
2.) Dream: Sharia Law on American Soil - Over 2 MILLION Will Die - TOTALITARIAN SOCIETY; Book: https://youtu.be/R5fW9qGyv98
3.) Dream: Demons in Human Form Leading to Totalitarian Society, & Explanation; Clones: https://youtu.be/Iyt3ciIMQ7o
4.) Dream: Totalitarian Society after Military Invasion; Demons in Human Form, Black Eyes; Clones: https://youtu.be/A3AvjZCtLxo
5.) 9yr old Rapture Dream, 144,000 Multi-Dimensional Work, & Seeing Dad & Brother in Heaven - Part 1: https://youtu.be/4aodZrKVzi8
6.) 9yr old Dream: Pestilence, Acid Rain; FEMA; No Internet; Electricity Shortage - Part 2: https://youtu.be/i9kWOxwsb6Q
7.) 9yr old Dream: Endtime New Currency & More - Part 3: https://youtu.be/FuUO_qHl2mc
8.) 9yr old Dream: EMP, Toxic Air (Radiation), Brainiac Animals - Part 4: https://youtu.be/SdJbDvRrB4k
9.) 9yr old Dream & More: Superpowers & Explosive Info on Animal Attacks; 144,000 - Part 5: https://youtu.be/DB-Y7MScL0w
10.) SHARE‼ URGENT WARNING! 9yr old Vision: Black Goo Put in Lipstick!: https://youtu.be/BpE7ZfcTWKY
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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