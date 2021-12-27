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THE LEGAL SYSTEM AND THE LAW AND HOW IT AFFECTS YOU FROM BIRTH TO DEATH
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134 views • December 27, 2021
Source: iceni-rising. A little mind blower for you. This is how you are enslaved. More important videos:
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They created a dark winter 20 years ago. There have been others. Remember these?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhkPpmQ1Il3I/
Banks closing across the country..why?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/frRTa5Swj0yJ/
This Rabbit Hole Goes Deep - Wrap Your Mind Around This!
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