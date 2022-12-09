Self Defense when Cornered against 3 Attackers

Learn Self Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

Here are tips on self defense when you’re cornered against 3 attackers.

If you’re facing multiple attackers and cornered at the same time, it’s a difficult situation to be in. However, it’s not an impossible mission. You can learn certain self defense tactics to stay safe in such a situation.

Multiple Attackers:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/multiple-attackers/

Related self defense article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/what-to-do-if-youre-cornered-by-3-attackers/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com