Bread Not Stones
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1124 followers
9 views • 1 day ago
This is the first film to document the impact of Traditionis Custodes upon a faith community. It removes the polemics and simply shows real people, with real names and faces who are suffering from misplaced Church policy, and a lack of pastoral sensitivity.

-------------------

"Because of the fall in Babylon, many new languages were given because of the sin of Babylon. Therefore, as a member of one country, My children, with a universal language, you carried with you your own country's translation, and were you to visit abroad, you could enter upon any foreign edifice, Church of My Son, and feel comfortable and in one with the man, the priest, the one chosen by My Son to represent Him in His House.
    "If you were, My child, to go from your United States to France, could you understand the words in French? But, My child, you would recognize the words in Latin and you would have your book with you to read in your American language, just as those in France could read in their French language, bringing upon the world a beautiful and common bond of language among all who have been given the grace to be called to the Roman Catholic Church of My Son.
    "Do not leave My Son's Church though, My children, because they have taken this language from among you. You must wait and persevere and weep with My Son for this defilement by man." - Our Lady, April 10, 1976

traditionlatin massbread not stones
