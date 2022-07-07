Georgia Guidestones Damaged by Explosive Device

The mysterious Georgia Guidestone, called America’s Stonehenge, have sustained extensive damage from an explosive device. Nearby residents reported hearing a thunderous explosion. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars. The explosion occurred at approximately 4 am Wednesday. A part of the pillars was destroyed, and another section was severely damaged.





Later in the Godcast, gas and oil have become weapons of war in the international conflict between Russia and NATO.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/6/22