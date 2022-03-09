[Ukraine Rescue] The CCP Escaped, but the NFSC Come To Rescue the People in Ukraine

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03/06/2022 David: So the CCP escaped, but now we, the New Federal State of China, come. We come to rescue the Ukrainian, Americans, our Chinese people and students. So our good international image is gained by our words, behavior and strength, not by CCP’s propaganda.