†π. Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Αλύτρωτη Ανάσταση – Σημείο σκλαβιάς [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2020]

Ξεπεράστηκε ὁ Ἰούδας! Τί ἔρχεται;
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΟΜΙΛΙΑΣ:
1. Τι σηματοδοτεί η φετινή Ανάσταση;
2. Το κακό πλησίασε πολύ!
Στά πλαίσια τῆς σειρᾶς ἐκδηλώσεων «ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΗ ΠΑΡΕΜΒΑΣΗ» τή Μεγάλη Τετάρτη 15 Ἀπριλίου 2020, στίς 7:00 μμ., ὁ πρωτοπρεσβύτερος π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης θά μιλήσει μέ θέμα: «Ἀλύτρωτη Ἀνάσταση – Σημεῖο σκλαβιᾶς».
