Ilan Pappé The Myth of Israel (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Real News Network at:-

https://youtu.be/qxQNk81ELbI?si=qnQ2tJUO51GhOu8p

30 Mar 2017Journalist Max Blumenthal sits down with renowned Israeli historian Ilan Pappé to talk about the first of his forthcoming book, Ten Myths About Israel


Visit http://therealnews.com for more stories and help support our work by donating at http://therealnews.com/donate.

jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

