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PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION, LIKE THE PLAGUE OF THE MIDDLE AGES, THIS IS POLITICS, IT IS NOT SCIENCE
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256 views • May 28, 2021
JUDY MIKOVITS PHD SPEAKS ABOUT CURRENT SCIENCE AND DR FAUCI’S HISTORY REGARDING VIRAL RESEARCH WITH BRANNON HOWSE
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/
5/28/2021
PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Plague-of-Corruption/Judy-Mikovits/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510752245
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/
5/28/2021
PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Plague-of-Corruption/Judy-Mikovits/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510752245
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