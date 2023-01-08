Another Former Pro Footballer Dies after Heart Attack - Modeste M'Bami (40)

I don't know if he was injected.
M'Bami played for some of the biggest teams in France (PSG/Olympic Marseille) and represented the national team of Cameroon.
Source:
https://www.krone.at/2898658
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.