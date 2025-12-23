Superstition Meadery Super Bee Mead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Agave Ed brought us an early Christmas gift. Local to us from Prescott this 12% Polish Trojniak style Mead is pretty solid.
A bit boozy, a little sticky but not overly sweet.
A nice present for sure.
Eds YT and Rumble channels are: pool guy saves. Look him up and give him some love
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Skal! E.
