HAVA ₪ NEGILA'ED

Sinwatcher Saturday on a Thursday evening





The thumbnail is yet another case:





These Jews were hunted down and beaten up in Amsterdam, by mobs of Arabs.





This isn't the end - these are just signs of the beginning.





nigggers beating up j3ws





Temporary source: https://i.desu.si/sBOnavXU.mp4





Thumbnail: https://x.com/ni3sahu/status/1854807277162975491/photo/1