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Human Smuggler and Other Illegals CAUGHT by Texas DPS After Wild High-Speed Chase
A human smuggler and illegal immigrant led Texas DPS troops on a high-speed pursuit which resulted in the smuggler being detained, along with five other illegal immigrants.