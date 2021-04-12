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Clay Clarke calls Bill Gates a Pedophile Live on National TV
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501 views • April 12, 2021
Clay Clarke calls Bill Gates a Pedophile Live on National TV
Original video sources here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEUCtQYrXlI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXdYCh6krj0
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
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https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
Original video sources here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEUCtQYrXlI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXdYCh6krj0
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
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