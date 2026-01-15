BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Herd Is Wrong About #Bitcoin Again! ⚠️ This Is Why.. ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
🔍 As YouTube and X influencers continue calling for Bitcoin to crash to the $30K level in a so-called “bear market,” most have no idea that the bear market is actually nearly over.


What many are misinterpreting as the beginning of a new downturn is, in reality, the final stages of a corrective structure. We are now completing the C wave of a nearly year-long correction, not entering a fresh bear market.


This critical distinction suggests that Bitcoin is much closer to a trend reversal and renewed bullish structure than the majority currently believes.


📊 Topics Covered:

- Bitcoin price prediction

- Crypto bear market

- Bitcoin crash $30K

- Elliott Wave C wave

- Bitcoin trend reversal

- Crypto market bottom

- Bullish structure


✅ Use the discount code 589 for 50% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#btc #btcnews #btcforcast #money #finance

