Message to David Lammy Kievan Rus = Russia - Ukraine didn't exist
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
93 views • 3 months ago

Message to David Lammy Kievan Rus = Russia - Ukraine didn't exist

Ukraine was created by Vladimir Lenin. 

According to David Lammy, Ukraine and the UK are connected by millennial partnership ties, since a thousand years ago Kiev princesses married British princes. 

This was stated by British Foreign Secretary during a meeting with Zelensky.

"Our partnership is about hundreds and thousands of years. This historic partnership shows our commitment to you not only for the period of this war, but also much further. And the United Kingdom is your key partner" 

Adding Maria Z's comment: 

😆 Maria Zakharova responded to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy's claims about the history of the British-Ukrainian partnership:

"British Foreign Secretary David Lammy: 'The British-Ukrainian partnership dates back thousands of years'

... and has its roots in the foothills of the Egyptian pyramids? 

Why so little? Maybe you also hunted a brontosaurus together?" Maria wrote in her Telegram account.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
