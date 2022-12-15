Quo Vadis





December 14, 2022





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 13, 2022.





The following is the message to Pedro from Our Lady:





Dear children, the silence of the just strengthens the enemies of God.





You are walking towards a future of pain.





Pray.





Only through the force of prayer can you bear the weight of the cross.





Have courage, faith and hope.





Love and defend the truth.





The Mighty Hand of God will act in favour of the just.





I am your Mother and I love you.





Do not stray from the path I have pointed out to you.





I know your needs and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





All that is false will fall to the ground.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





Onward!





Whatever happens, stay ye with Jesus and listen to the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





