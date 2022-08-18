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All Rain Water is Now Toxic!
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
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762 views • August 18, 2022

Yes, you read the title right. This was prophesied and now it's confirmed FULFILLED!


MAIN ARTICLE:

"No rainwater that falls anywhere on Earth is safe to drink"

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/no-rainwater-that-falls-anywhere-on-earth-is-safe-to-drink/ar-AA10xWEa?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=32a907c5598d40b7abf09e1acc09a4e7


All links in this video are listed in the poGm blog entry at: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2022/08/16/all-rainwater-is-now-toxic/



SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.



For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/; http://www.remnantofgod.org; NicholasPOGM (https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM/featured or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH77h0R_JNqF_nnjXY1Vl-Q/videos) on YouTube

Keywords
free speechdrugschemtrailsclimate changeglobal warmingelitevaticannew world orderbeastmark of the beastend timespopeone world government1890antichristsorcery666armageddonfalse prophetsunday lawspharmacysigns of the endpoisoned atmosphererain water toxic
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