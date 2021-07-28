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Too Many Doctors Fired For Speaking Out
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210 views • July 28, 2021
I want to highlight this small clip because it relates to the cancel culture censorship of medical professionals who are dedicated to the Hippocratic Oath of doing no harm.
The original video is 1 hour 29 mins and is titled "Suing The CDC Over COVID Fraud - Attorney Tom Renz".
The original video is 1 hour 29 mins and is titled "Suing The CDC Over COVID Fraud - Attorney Tom Renz".
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