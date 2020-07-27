© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deaths incorrectly attributed to COVID-19 in Palm Beach County
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • July 27, 2020
CBS 12 News - WPEC, July 23, 2020
These are some of the deaths in Palm Beach County recently, and incorrectly, attributed to COVID-19 in medical examiner records. The CBS12 News I-Team uncovered several examples in Medical Examiner reports of people counted as a COVID death who did not die of COVID.
https://cbs12.com/news/local/i-team-deaths-incorrectly-attributed-to-covid-19-in-palm-beach-county
https://www.youtube.com/c/CBS12NewsWPEC/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/gunshot-head-parkinsons-disease-deaths-palm-beach-incorrectly-attributed-covid-19
These are some of the deaths in Palm Beach County recently, and incorrectly, attributed to COVID-19 in medical examiner records. The CBS12 News I-Team uncovered several examples in Medical Examiner reports of people counted as a COVID death who did not die of COVID.
https://cbs12.com/news/local/i-team-deaths-incorrectly-attributed-to-covid-19-in-palm-beach-county
https://www.youtube.com/c/CBS12NewsWPEC/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/gunshot-head-parkinsons-disease-deaths-palm-beach-incorrectly-attributed-covid-19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.