Lobby Your TD's and MEP's to end the COVID-19 Restrictions & WHO Pandemic Response Plan Discussed

1) An Irish lobby campaign asking you to write to your TD’s to ask them to Vote NO to the extension of the Covid-19 emergency power laws before the 31st of March 2022;2) An EU lobby campaign asking you to write to Irish MEP’S to ask them to Vote NO to the proposed 12 month extension to the EU Digital Certificate for travel; and3) To inform you that the World Health Assembly (which is the forum through which the WHO is governed by its 194 member states, including Ireland) intends to create a legally binding agreement which will stipulate how member states and others countries must fight pandemics into the future - focusing on "collective solidarity".My Channels:People V Cabal:Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values ​​intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid mRNA vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"