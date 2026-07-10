Tucker Carlson - Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Lockwood was on the USS Liberty & says there’s no doubt Israel meant to kill everyone on board - 7-10-2026

USS Liberty deniers will say Israel’s 1967 attack on the U.S. spy ship was a total accident. Marine Staff Sergeant Bryce Lockwood was on the Liberty and says there’s no doubt Israel meant to kill every American on board.





0:00 The Story of the USS Liberty

11:14 What Really Happened During the Attack?

21:28 Did Israeli Boats Help Survivors After Receiving Their Mayday Call?

26:13 Did the Johnson Administration Allow the Attack?

29:14 How Many Americans Were Killed in the Attack?

32:51 When Did Lockwood Realize the Attack Came From the Israelis?

35:06 What Was the Motive?

37:00 Was Lockwood Told Not to Talk About the Attack?

47:25 The People Dismissing the Attack as a Mistake

52:25 Why Did the US Ignore This?

55:59 What Should Congress Do?

58:33 Is Lockwood Still Preaching?

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