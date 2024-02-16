Create New Account
President Joe Biden’s annual doctor’s physical is coming up soon, but it WON'T include a cognitive test🤡
The Prisoner
President Joe Biden’s annual doctor’s physical is coming up soon, but it won’t include a cognitive test😳

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Joe Biden’s doctor believes the 81-year-old proves his cognitive ability “every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks,” making a mental acuity test unnecessary"🤡

The second video shows how "unnecessary"  the cognitive test is in this case

Video clips sourced @R&U Videos

