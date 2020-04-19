2020 Virus 31 | Ep.25 | Garbage in = Garbage Out | Adrian

#Adrian #coronavirus #covid19In this episode I want to point you towards an excellent episode of the Corbett Report. Episode 376 - Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics.The show notes are as always excellent.Watch on YouTube:As always please research and come to your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: