AGM Rattler TS19-256 and TS25-256 Thermal Scope Review

Today we are taking an in-depth look at the real-world, practical capabilities of the affordable AGM Rattler TS19-256 and TS25-256 thermal optic series. Special thanks to JC for letting us borrow this unit for the past few months so we could really put it to the test. We will cover pros and cons, lots of various footage [dog, cat, coyote, deer, rabbit, armadillo, skunk, car, human] and some rabbit hunting videos so you can really see this scope in action to determine if it will suit your needs.