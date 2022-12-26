Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AGM Rattler TS19-256 and TS25-256 Thermal Scope Review
175 views
channel image
Adiga Armory
Published Yesterday |

Today we are taking an in-depth look at the real-world, practical capabilities of the affordable AGM Rattler TS19-256 and TS25-256 thermal optic series. Special thanks to JC for letting us borrow this unit for the past few months so we could really put it to the test. We will cover pros and cons, lots of various footage [dog, cat, coyote, deer, rabbit, armadillo, skunk, car, human] and some rabbit hunting videos so you can really see this scope in action to determine if it will suit your needs.

Keywords
gunsreviewhuntingscopeagmthermalrattlerts19ts25256

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket