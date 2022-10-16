Revelation 13: 3 "DEADLY WOUND HEALED" - What it Really means

Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship

Like & Share as you feel led.

You may connect to this channel on the platforms:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFscIF7X7MAHsPlfIN13I9w



Recorded on 2 May 2022

We read in Revelation 13:3 of the beast rising up out of the sea: its head "as if" it had been "mortally wounded".

Here the Lord God reveals what the seemingly mortal wound to its head means.





For the identity of the Antichrist (AC) or BO, please check these links:

https://youtu.be/SBQJdvBWRWI

https://rumble.com/vzolha-the-antichrist.html



