Revelation 13: 3 "DEADLY WOUND HEALED" - What it Really means

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Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship
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Recorded on 2 May 2022
We read in Revelation 13:3 of the beast rising up out of the sea: its head "as if" it had been "mortally wounded".
Here the Lord God reveals what the seemingly mortal wound to its head means.
For the identity of the Antichrist (AC) or BO, please check these links:
https://youtu.be/SBQJdvBWRWI
https://rumble.com/vzolha-the-antichrist.html