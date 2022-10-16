Create New Account
Revelation 13: 3 "DEADLY WOUND HEALED" - What it Really means
Endtimes Fellowship
Published a month ago |

Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFscIF7X7MAHsPlfIN13I9w


Recorded on 2 May 2022

We read in Revelation 13:3 of the beast rising up out of the sea: its head "as if" it had been "mortally wounded".

Here the Lord God reveals what the seemingly mortal wound to its head means.


For the identity of the Antichrist (AC) or BO, please check these links:

https://youtu.be/SBQJdvBWRWI

https://rumble.com/vzolha-the-antichrist.html


Keywords
beastantichristrevelation 13deadly wound

