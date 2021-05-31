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VAERS Information Tutorial (US)
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121 views • May 31, 2021
VAERS CDC Site Information Tutorial
Please Learn this & Share this tutorial and information with your family & friends to know how to find these FACTS that are so IMPORTANT!!https://vaers.hhs.gov/How to Access Data from CDC’s VAERS WONDER System pdf icon[PDF – 9 Pages] https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/pdf/vaers/VAERS_WONDER_Text_Tutorial_2015-H.pdf
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ljNXEm1FR5L/ - OneRepublicNetwork
May 1, 2021
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://onerepublicnetwork.com/To Donate Venmo @OneRepublicNetwork
Email: [email protected]
Please Learn this & Share this tutorial and information with your family & friends to know how to find these FACTS that are so IMPORTANT!!https://vaers.hhs.gov/How to Access Data from CDC’s VAERS WONDER System pdf icon[PDF – 9 Pages] https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/pdf/vaers/VAERS_WONDER_Text_Tutorial_2015-H.pdf
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ljNXEm1FR5L/ - OneRepublicNetwork
May 1, 2021
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://onerepublicnetwork.com/To Donate Venmo @OneRepublicNetwork
Email: [email protected]
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