ASCENSION MESSAGES FROM THE GALACTICS & DR. RUDOLPH STEINER

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show, Suzy Smith (a fantastic psychic and spiritual healer) joins me in talking about the Ascension, with important messages from the Pleadians, Galactics, and Dr. Rudolph Steiner. I hope you all can listen to this amazing and important radio show! See: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NGrqcjkggMhG/ With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.