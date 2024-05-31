Create New Account
ASCENSION MESSAGES FROM THE GALACTICS & DR. RUDOLPH STEINER
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show, Suzy Smith (a fantastic psychic and spiritual healer) joins me in talking about the Ascension, with important messages from the Pleadians, Galactics, and Dr. Rudolph Steiner. I hope you all can listen to this amazing and important radio show! See: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NGrqcjkggMhG/ With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

