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BUFFALO MASS SHOOTER PAYTON GENDRON, THE 106 PAGE MANIFESTO, FALSE FLAG? PART 3
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44 views • May 17, 2022
Buffalo Shooter Manifesto: https://files.catbox.moe/jvis0p.pdf
Is this PROOF the Buffalo Mass Shooting is a False Flag? If this is correct then the person who wrote the 106 page manifesto and the person they are holding as the shooter are not the same.
Source: kriszane
Is this PROOF the Buffalo Mass Shooting is a False Flag? If this is correct then the person who wrote the 106 page manifesto and the person they are holding as the shooter are not the same.
Source: kriszane
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