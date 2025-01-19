Concrete Slices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Concrete. Bit by bit.
Rain? Maybe sorta someday. For now, continuing on the main area and laying foundations for the concrete pour. The pour is split up into multiple sections to account for how much Ernie and Donna are able to do on their own at any one given time.
ipfs://QmRUJESEKSAKbMWMtfnmLVcfAsuxcrUmipw18eYv1CqNp4