THE TRUST GAME - EPISODE 7: “VOODOO VOLCKERNOMICS & THE INFLATIONARY DRAGON”

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TruthstreamMedia
People suffer under high interest rates, as Fed Chair Paul Volcker fights inflation; meanwhile, hints of a “Phoenix” global currency emerge as exuberant markets crack, and a "plunge protection team" works secretly to prop them back up. Full series available right now at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame/ ... Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia