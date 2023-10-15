Metaphysics 3. The Unknowable Outer World

It is customary to say that all our thoughts and experiences happen in our brain. But isn't what we mean by our world those very experiences? And if our subjective world is inside us, then there must be some second world outside of us. And this opens up a can of worms.
Recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC June 2023.
