Hypersonic Missiles - Capabilities and whether it's possible to Stop
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

What flies at 6,100 kilometers per hour, can twist and turn in flight, and is very difficult to catch?

It's the latest development in military technology: hypersonic missiles.

🎞 Watch the video with our AI-presenter Nika to learn more about hypersonic missiles, their capabilities, and whether it is possible to stop those deadly birds.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

