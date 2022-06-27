© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inner Peace, Spreading Peace,
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • June 27, 2022
A guided meditation on developing the natural inner peace of the heart and spreading peace to the world.
Guidance by Finnbarr Kennedy. Finnbarr has many years experience in teaching meditation, having been formerly a Buddhist monk in the Thai Forest Tradition for 21 years. Now he teaches meditation at Brightheart Meditation Center in Hungary.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.