BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark tells that Mobiles will be built inside Bodies by 2030 - Cyborgs IoB 😳💥😱
MicheleMagical
MicheleMagical
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 22 hours ago

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark tells that Mobiles will be built inside Bodies by 2030 - Cyborgs IoB 😳💥😱


🔺️ BioDigitaI Convergence

🔺️ Fourth lndustrial Revolution

🔺️ Great Reset

🔺️ Synthetic Biology

🔺️ Human Augmentation

🔺️ Transhumanism

🔺️ Human 2.0

🔺️ Society 5.0

🔺️ Smart-Cities

🔺️ Metaverse

🔺️ Digital Twin

🔺️ Sentient WorId Simulation

🔺️ Hive-Mind

🔺️ 5G, 6G, 7G

🔺️ AI

🔺️ loBNT lnternet of Bio NAN0 Things

🔺️ loB lnternet of Bodies

🔺️ loW lnternet of Waters

🔺️ IoT Internet of Trees

🔺️ IoS Internet of Space

🔺️ loE lnternet of Everything


To fast learn more, you can start with:

BioDigital Convergence:

1 BioDigCon.com

2 radar.envisioning.io

3 http://www.prd.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf


Wireless Body Area Sensor Networks:

4 https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/22/21/8279


Technology Roadmap for Micro/Nanorobots:

5 http://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acsnano.5c03911


The Internet of Bio-Nano Things in blood vessels: System design and prototypes:

6 http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10102779

Keywords
5gaiartificial intelligence6g7ggreat reset8g9g10giob internet of bodiesiobnt internet of bio nano thingsfourth imdustrial revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy