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Train with Tank Wagon, POV-Ray Animation of Toyset Matador, LDView
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1 view • March 26, 2022
550 Bilder, Lok mit Tender und Kesselwagen. Aus MLCad-Gruppen aufgebaut,
Animation der Fahrt auf gerader Strecke. Design der Lok: Bruno Kovasch (1930)
Baukasten: Korbuly 'Matador' in von mir digitalisierter Fassung (2009-2022)
Verwendung von:
MLCad 3.51 (Lego ldr-Modell-Erstellung)
LDView 4.3 (Lego-Viewer)
L3P 1.4beta (Translator ldr-Modell zu POV-Ray)
POV-Ray 3.7 (Renderer)
AWK 3.1 (automatische Textdateien-Modifikationen)
Geogebra 6.0.691 Rechner Suite (Skizzen und Gleichungen)
Avidemux 2.8.0 (Video-Erstellung)
Audacity 3.1.3 (Ton)
Digitale Klötze (gratis):
https://www.digitalmatador.com
Animation der Fahrt auf gerader Strecke. Design der Lok: Bruno Kovasch (1930)
Baukasten: Korbuly 'Matador' in von mir digitalisierter Fassung (2009-2022)
Verwendung von:
MLCad 3.51 (Lego ldr-Modell-Erstellung)
LDView 4.3 (Lego-Viewer)
L3P 1.4beta (Translator ldr-Modell zu POV-Ray)
POV-Ray 3.7 (Renderer)
AWK 3.1 (automatische Textdateien-Modifikationen)
Geogebra 6.0.691 Rechner Suite (Skizzen und Gleichungen)
Avidemux 2.8.0 (Video-Erstellung)
Audacity 3.1.3 (Ton)
Digitale Klötze (gratis):
https://www.digitalmatador.com
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