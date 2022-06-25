'Columbine Mass Shootings' = 322 (Reverse Ordinal)

Today you've got two options. Another century of financial enslavement & Masonic tyranny (Freedom you & your grandchildren will NEVER see in this lifetime) OR End this criminal usury monetary mafia system, roundup and terminate the Criminal Masonic Global Network to begin the global healing process, let's move forward for the good of humanity.

We don't make informative videos for money or to amuse ourselves. In fact I think you're not going to see many more from this channel. We don't need continued video suppression, censorship & low view counts..., we can find more meaningful things to do with our limited time. Thank you for watching!

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