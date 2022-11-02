MEDIA BEGS FOR FORGIVENESS! - Millions Are DEAD Due To Propaganda! - They're DESPERATE!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the absurd new article by The Atlantic which reads "Let's Declare A Pandemic Amnesty" where they promote the notion of forgiving and forgetting the propaganda such rags promoted which lead to the destructions of hundreds of millions of lives and the death of tens of millions of people thanks to the death shots.

From lies about masks, lockdowns, school closures, "efficacy" and vaccines in general, the destruction is impossible to calculate. Yet, the media seems to want us to accept the lies they told as "mistakes" and move on. How? How is it possible to move on as children drop dead from myocarditis? As cancer skyrockets? As the economy is absolutely destroyed? As the supply chain and energy grid go down? And now as we are marched closer to war and technocracy. This is very difficult to forgive.





The question is up in the air. Can they be forgiven? The National Review rebuked the request for "amnesty" and wrote a blistering piece calling out the pharmaceutical liars including Fauci. Many are asking, "When will we see a trial for these psychopaths?"





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





