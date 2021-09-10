AHPRA Threatening Doctors With Investigation or License Revocation for Interference With Government Vaccination Programs

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9/8/2021 An Australian female GP says in the video: A letter sent by AHPRA to all GP’s says, if you are caught interfering with the National rollout of the vaccination program, we reserve the right to conduct an investigation into your behavior, into your actions, and potentially have you deregistered as a GP. The doctors should be free from any form of leverage or any form of pressure to operate fully in their professional skilled area.